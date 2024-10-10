BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Cancer

MMV-1645152 blocks the KSHV lytic lifecycle

Oct. 10, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Rhodes University and collaborators identified MMV-1645152 after screening the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) pandemic response box for non-cytotoxic inhibitors of Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) replication.
