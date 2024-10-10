BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Cancer

D3 Bio discloses GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

Oct. 10, 2024
No Comments
A D3 Bio (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. patent describes heterocyclic-substituted pyrimidopyran compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
