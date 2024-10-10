BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Cancer

PI3Kα (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported in Reactive Biosciences patent

Oct. 10, 2024
Work at Reactive Biosciences Inc. has led to the discovery of new phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
