BioWorld - Thursday, October 10, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

Ono Pharmaceutical identifies new EP3 receptor agonists

Oct. 10, 2024
No Comments
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented tricyclic prostaglandin E2 receptor EP3 subtype (PTGER3; EP3) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of renal diseases.
BioWorld Science Nephrology Patents