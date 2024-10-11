BioWorld - Friday, October 11, 2024
Endocrine/metabolic

University of Miami identifies new vasopressin V1A receptor antagonists

Oct. 11, 2024
University of Miami has patented new vasopressin V1A receptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of osteoporosis, Paget disease and cancer.
