Athos Therapeutics patents Vanin-1 inhibitors

Oct. 11, 2024
Pantetheinase (Vanin-1) inhibitors are described in an Athos Therapeutics Inc. patent as potentially useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease, cancer and inflammatory disorders.
