FDA greenlights navigation system for Boston Sci’s Farapulse

Oct. 21, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Boston Scientific Corp. racked up a two-fer from the U.S. FDA with approval of its navigation-enabled Farawave Nav ablation catheter and 510(k) clearance for the Faraview software for use with its Farapulse pulsed field ablation (PFA) system.
