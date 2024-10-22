BioWorld - Tuesday, October 22, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NICE sees need for more evidence for tests for ADHD

Oct. 22, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence endorsed the Qb Test by Qbtech AB of Stockholm to aid in diagnosis of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in those aged 6 to 17.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Digital health Europe NICE