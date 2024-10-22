BioWorld - Tuesday, October 22, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA confirms Tarver taking over at agency’s device center

Oct. 22, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA declared that Michelle Tarver is the permanent replacement for Jeff Shuren as the director of the agency’s device center. The news is hardly a surprise as Shuren confirmed the appointment in an October 2024 public meeting.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA