BioWorld - Tuesday, October 22, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UK MHRA posts series of stringent regulatory requirements

Oct. 22, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.K.'s Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency posted a series of draft new regulations that will increase the requirements for device makers doing business in the U.K.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe MHRA