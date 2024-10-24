BioWorld - Thursday, October 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US House committee sees shortages looming for medical isotopes

Oct. 23, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
In what seems a replay of concerns about technetium shortages from the 2010s, a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee has called for a study of the availability of medical isotopes for U.S. citizens.
BioWorld MedTech Imaging U.S.