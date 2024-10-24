BioWorld. Link to homepage.
US House committee sees shortages looming for medical isotopes
Oct. 23, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
In what seems a replay of concerns about technetium shortages from the 2010s, a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee has called for a study of the availability of medical isotopes for U.S. citizens.
