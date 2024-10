Boston Sci stuns with 177% Farapulse-driven increase in EP revenue

Boston Scientific Corp. posted another eye-popping quarterly report, led by a 177% year-over-year increase in its electrophysiology business to $527 million, which exceeded consensus expectations by $99 million. That stunning EP growth follows 125% growth in the second quarter and 70% in the first quarter, all largely attributed to the Farapulse pulsed field ablation system, which achieved unprecedented adoption rates.