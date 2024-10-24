BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Boston Sci, Medtronic fare well in NICE review of remote monitoring
Oct. 24, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
Remote monitoring for patients with implanted cardiac electrophysiology devices may finally be coming of age in the U.K. thanks to a review of these systems by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Europe
NICE