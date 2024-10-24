BioWorld - Thursday, October 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Two more studies for Lunit Insight MMG in breast cancer screening

Oct. 24, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
A recent retrospective cohort study of Insight MMG highlighted potential of Lunit Inc.’s artificial intelligence-powered breast cancer screening tool in detecting “subtle signs of cancer” earlier for women.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Cancer Oncology Diagnostics Digital health Europe