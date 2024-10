Real-world study of Grail’s Galleri consistent with trial data

Early results from REFLECTION, a real-world study, mirrored results for Grail Inc.'s multi-cancer early detection (MCED) assay in clinical trials, according to a presentation at the 2024 Early Detection of Cancer Conference. The study, conducted at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sites, focuses on the real-world application of the Galleri test, which screens for multiple cancers in asymptomatic individuals.