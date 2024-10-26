BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Orthocell raises AU$17M to launch nerve repair product in U.S.
Oct. 25, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Ltd. raised AU$17 million (US$11.28 million) to launch its nerve repair product, Remplir, in the $1.6 billion U.S. market.
Financings
Neurology/psychiatric
Mezzanine
Asia-Pacific