Medtronic’s Affera PFA snags FDA approval

Medtronic plc added a second U.S. FDA pulsed field ablation (PFA) device approval to its scorecard with the agency’s greenlight for its Affera mapping and ablation system with the Sphere-9 catheter. Affera brings the first radiofrequency/PFA device to the cardiac ablation market and ups the ante in the PFA competition.