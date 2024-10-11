BioWorld - Friday, October 11, 2024
Ligachem, Ono Pharma ink two ADC deals worth max $700M

Oct. 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Ligachem Bioscience Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, and Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. agreed to two antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) deals that could reach $700 million (₩943.5 billion) combined.
