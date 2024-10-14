BioWorld - Monday, October 14, 2024
Novel prodrug of potent ENPP1 inhibitor shows synergistic effect in combination with radiotherapy

Haihe Biopharma Co. Ltd. has published work on the discovery of novel ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase phosphodiesterase 1 (ENPP1) inhibitors being developed for the treatment of cancer.
