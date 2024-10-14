Oncopia Therapeutics and University of Michigan divulge new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers
Oct. 14, 2024
Scientists at Oncopia Therapeutics Inc. (dba SK Life Science Labs) and The University of Michigan have synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to a probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) and transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4; BAF190A; SNF2-β)-targeting agent through a linker.