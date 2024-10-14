BioWorld - Monday, October 14, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Oncopia Therapeutics and University of Michigan divulge new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers

Oct. 14, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Oncopia Therapeutics Inc. (dba SK Life Science Labs) and The University of Michigan have synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to a probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) and transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4; BAF190A; SNF2-β)-targeting agent through a linker.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents