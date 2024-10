Infection

A novel mRNA-LNP vaccine facilitates Clostridioides difficile control

Clostridioides difficile is traditionally isolated from healthcare facilities' inpatients, but it is increasingly being identified in people who have not recently been hospitalized and is more and more found in community settings. Investigators from Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania developed an mRNA-LNP vaccine with promising results in preventing and controlling C. difficile infection.