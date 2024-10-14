BioWorld - Monday, October 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

China’s NMPA approves Junshi’s PCSK9 ongericimab

Oct. 14, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
China’s National Medical Products Administration has given the thumbs up to Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s NDA for ongericimab, a recombinant humanized anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody, marking the third PCSK9 inhibitor to be cleared in China.
BioWorld Regulatory Cardiovascular Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific China NMPA