Endocrine/metabolic

Nogo-B inhibition promotes cholesterol uptake, excretion

The reticulon 4 (Nogo) family, which his located in the endoplasmic reticulum, consists of several members including Nogo-A, Nogo-B and Nogo-C. Since previous studies have linked Nogo-B to multiple metabolic processes, researchers from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and affiliated organizations investigated the role of Nogo-B in cholesterol metabolism and related metabolic diseases.