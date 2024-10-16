BioWorld - Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Atavistik names AKT1 E17K inhibitor as development candidate

Oct. 16, 2024
Atavistik Bio Inc. has nominated an orally bioavailable selective allosteric AKT1 E17K inhibitor, ATV-1601, as a development candidate for AKT1 E17K-driven cancers.
