Cancer

Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical patents BTK inhibitors

Oct. 16, 2024
Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed compounds acting as Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
