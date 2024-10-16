BioWorld - Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Incyte describes new JAK2 inhibitors

Oct. 16, 2024
No Comments
Incyte Corp. has identified tyrosine-protein kinase JAK2 (V617F mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, hypereosinophilic syndrome, systemic mastocytosis and essential thrombocythemia, among others.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents