Artiva, Century, others extend natural-killer autoimmune push

This summer’s IPO by Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. highlighted early stage efforts with natural killer cells in autoimmune disease, where a handful of companies are advancing programs. The firm raised $167 million through an upsized financing, with funds aimed at the development of its lead AlloNK program for systemic lupus erythematosus and other indications in the same category.