Topas’ platform validated with top-line celiac disease data

Securing clinical proof of concept for its nanoparticle platform, Topas Therapeutics GmbH reported promising top-line phase IIa results of TPM-502 for celiac disease. Results show a clear statistically significant dose response for antigen-specific markers of tolerance. The effects persisted throughout the follow-up period, and the candidate was safe at all doses tested, according to the Hamburg, Germany-based company.