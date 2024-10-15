BioWorld - Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Oncolytic virus therapy may soon change glioma care: Bio Japan

Oct. 15, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Virus is associated with sickness, but oncolytic virus therapies, which harness viruses to attack and kill cancer cells, may soon change the standard of treatment for cancer, including those long deemed uncurable like malignant glioma.
