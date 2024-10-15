BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Gilead ends $785M Yuhan deal for small-molecule MASH drugs
Oct. 15, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Gilead Sciences Inc. terminated a potential $785 million licensing deal with Yuhan Corp. inked in 2019 to develop metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) therapies.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
License
Endocrine/metabolic
Gastrointestinal
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
U.S.