BioWorld - Tuesday, October 15, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Gilead ends $785M Yuhan deal for small-molecule MASH drugs

Oct. 15, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Gilead Sciences Inc. terminated a potential $785 million licensing deal with Yuhan Corp. inked in 2019 to develop metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) therapies.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A License Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal Small molecule Asia-Pacific U.S.