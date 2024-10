With a win and a loss, Wave Life’s stock stays strong

While RNA-medicine developer Wave Life Sciences Ltd. brought in a clinical data win, it also got knocked back a step as a major collaborator will go its separate way. That didn’t stop Wave’s stock from standing strong on the day. The company’s ongoing phase Ib/IIa study of its A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide produced positive proof-of-mechanism data in treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare, genetic condition that can lead to lung and liver disease.