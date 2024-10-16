BioWorld. Link to homepage.
FDA pauses Novavax’s flu and COVID-19 combo vaccines
Oct. 16, 2024
By
Jennifer Boggs
Shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped nearly 20% Oct. 16 to close at $10.15 after the company reported a serious adverse event had prompted a U.S. FDA clinical hold for its COVID-19-influenza combination and standalone flu vaccine candidates.
BioWorld
Clinical
Regulatory
Infection
Coronavirus
Vaccine
U.S.
FDA