FDA pauses Novavax’s flu and COVID-19 combo vaccines

Oct. 16, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
Shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped nearly 20% Oct. 16 to close at $10.15 after the company reported a serious adverse event had prompted a U.S. FDA clinical hold for its COVID-19-influenza combination and standalone flu vaccine candidates.
