Cancer

New CYP11A1 inhibitors disclosed in Xuanzhu Pharma patent

Oct. 18, 2024
Xuanzhu Pharma Co. Ltd. has divulged cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme, mitochondrial (CYP11A1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer.
