After delays, Abbvie wins FDA approval for Parkinson’s treatment

With two complete response letters in the rearview mirror, Abbvie Inc.’s Vyalev (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) has been approved by the U.S. FDA for treating Parkinson’s disease. The drug is the first subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for treating motor fluctuations in adults with advanced disease.