Index insights

Biopharma index up nearly 17% after Q2 results, despite clinical setbacks

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) climbed 16.92% in the first three quarters of the year, bolstered by second quarter (Q2) results despite disappointing clinical news from several players. The BBI maintained its lead over both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which increased by 9.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which saw a 12.31% rise.