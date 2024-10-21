BioWorld - Monday, October 21, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

IL-17A/IL-17RA interaction inhibitors disclosed in Janssen patent

Oct. 21, 2024
No Comments
Work at Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has led to the identification of lactam-containing imidazopyridazine interleukin-17A (IL-17A)/interleukin-17 receptor A (IL-17RA) interaction inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents