Cancer

Pin Therapeutics patents new GSPT1 degradation inducers

Oct. 21, 2024
Pin Therapeutics Inc. has designed new molecular glue degraders comprising cereblon (CRBN)-binding agents acting as eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) degradation inducers.
