BioWorld - Monday, October 21, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hengrui Pharmaceuticals identifies KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

Oct. 21, 2024
No Comments
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have disclosed new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents