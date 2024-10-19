BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, October 19, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» 32 NMEs gain US FDA clearance through Q3, approvals up over 2023
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals September 2024
32 NMEs gain US FDA clearance through Q3, approvals up over 2023
Oct. 18, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 23 drugs in September, up from 22 in August and 17 in July, bringing the 2024 monthly average to nearly 20. This surpasses last year's 16 per month, 12.5 in 2022, and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Regulatory
FDA