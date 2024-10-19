Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals September 2024

32 NMEs gain US FDA clearance through Q3, approvals up over 2023

The U.S. FDA approved 23 drugs in September, up from 22 in August and 17 in July, bringing the 2024 monthly average to nearly 20. This surpasses last year's 16 per month, 12.5 in 2022, and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.