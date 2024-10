Verastem preps an NDA as the stock struggles

With fresh phase II ovarian cancer data in hand, Verastem Oncology Inc. plans to file an NDA by the end of the month for its avutometinib and defactinib combination treatment. The NDA will be for adults who have recurrent KRAS mutant recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer, a direction that may have caused the stock to wilt.