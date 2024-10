CHMP nods for Korjuny, Alhemo; no, again, for Translarna, masitinib

The first bispecific antibody to win regulatory approval is about to make a comeback 10 years after being taken off the market in Europe for commercial reasons. Catumaxomab, then called Removab, and now reborn with the brand name Korjuny, received a positive opinion for the treatment of malignant ascites from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP,) at its monthly meeting Oct. 14 to 17.