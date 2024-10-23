BioWorld - Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Terns identifies new GLP-1R agonists

Oct. 23, 2024
No Comments
Terns Inc. has divulged glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and liver diseases.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents