BioWorld - Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Cancer

Eli Lilly presents new KRAS mutant inhibitors

Oct. 23, 2024
Eli Lilly & Co. has synthesized GTPase KRAS and its G12 mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents