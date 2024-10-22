Lanova raises $42M series C round to advance lead programs

After raising $42 million in a series C1 round, Lanova Medicines Ltd. is advancing its lead phase III antibody-drug conjugate LM-302 that targets Claudin 18.2, as well as LM-299, an anti-PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, and LM-108, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody. “Proceeds from this financing will allow us to expedite the development of our late-stage clinical programs, LM-302 and LM-108, moving us closer to market approval. We will also accelerate the clinical development of LM-299, which is currently in phase I clinical trials with best-in-class potential,” Lanova founder and CEO Crystal Qin said.