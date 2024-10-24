BioWorld - Thursday, October 24, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New dimeric radiotracers for FAP-positive tumors presented

Oct. 24, 2024
No Comments
Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is absent or expressed at a very low level in normal tissues. However, it is overexpressed in around 80% of solid tumor stroma.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Diagnostics