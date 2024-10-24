BioWorld - Thursday, October 24, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Micot (Suzhou) Technology patents new xanthine derivatives for hypertension and asthma

Oct. 24, 2024
No Comments
Micot (Suzhou) Technology Co. Ltd. has disclosed xanthine derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of hypertension and asthma.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents