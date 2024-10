FDA issues CRL: Inspection woes hold up Camurus’ acromegaly drug

Camurus AB received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for CAM-2029 (octreotide), its extended-release injection for acromegaly, due to “facility-related deficiencies” identified during a cGMP inspection of a third-party manufacturer. The Lund, Sweden-based company noted that the CRL did not indicate any concerns related to clinical efficacy or safety. Camurus will work with the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to address the concerns, said Fredrik Tiberg, president and CEO.