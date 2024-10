Edwards scores big at TCT with EARLY TAVR study

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices continue to make a splash in the world of medical technology, with the Sapien 3 by Edwards Lifesciences Corp. leading the way. Results of the EARLY TAVR study strongly suggest a need for implant in asymptomatic patients with severe aortic stenosis, a development that should help sustain and possibly increase sales of these devices for the next few years.