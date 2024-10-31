BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Helfie AI partners with Microsoft to democratize health care

Oct. 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Mobile health platform company Helfie AI has partnered with Microsoft to offer Microsoft enterprise customers the ability to license Helfie’s cutting-edge health assessment tools directly through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
BioWorld MedTech Newco news Artificial intelligence Digital health SAAS Asia-Pacific