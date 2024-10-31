BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Sirolimus gaining ground on paclitaxel for peripheral artery use
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
TCT 2024
Sirolimus gaining ground on paclitaxel for peripheral artery use
Oct. 30, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
The contest between the two main classes of antiproliferatives for circulatory system use continues as seen in a presentation at this year’s Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics
Cardiovascular
Drug coated balloon
Europe
U.S.